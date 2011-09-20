A Judge Told Hope Solo "You Look Like You're Punching Me In The Face" On DWTS Last Night

Hope Solo had her first night on Dancing With The Stars and she and her partner did pretty well! They scored a 21 out of 30, one of the best of the night.



But the judges were a little critical of Solo’s style, saying she needed to be a bit more feminine.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said:

“You look like you’re punching me in the face.”

Judge for yourself, here’s Hope dancing the Viennese Waltz, we think Hope has potential:

