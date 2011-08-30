Hope Solo Will Be On The Next Season Of "Dancing With The Stars"

Photo: YouTube.com

The newest name in women’s soccer, Hope Solo, will be in the spotlight again, but this time, on the dance floor, not in the goal.That’s right, Hope is going to be one of the contestants on “Dancing With The Stars,” at least, we think. The new cast list leaked on USA Today and it looks like this:



nancy grace, kristin cavalleri, riki lake, chynna phillips, hope solis, elizabetta canalis. david arquette,rob kardashian,ryan oneal, Jr. martinez, chaz bono, ron artes

With all the other typos, it’s safe to say they meant Hope Solo. And she’ll be joined by fellow athlete, Ron Artest, the soon to be Metta World Peace.

Athletes tend to do well, Hines Ward won last season and Chad Ochocinco placed fourth.

It appears she’s going nude for ESPN too >>>

