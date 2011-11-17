Hope Solo's Most Risque Moments From 'Dancing With The Stars'

Leah Goldman
U.S. soccer star Hope Solo shed her sweatpants and cleats to go on Dancing With The Stars this season, and she had a pretty good run.

But last night, Hope’s journey came to an end when she was voted off just before the show’s final week.

Hope flaunted her stuff throughout the season, in some extremely over-sexualized dances and costumes.

We know ballroom dance often includes skimpy outfits. But we think the choreography for Hope could have been toned down since she is a role model for young girls across the world.

Week one Hope wore this pretty white dress

It was completely backless, and exposed her sides and stomach too

Week two got a little more risque. Hope wore these tight black pants, a very small top, and opened her dance shaking her butt to the audience while Maks pointed to it.

Week 3 Hope and Maks danced to an Enrique song, and it was very sexual

And then this happened.

But week five, DWTS toned it down, and Hope did this playful Toy Story themed dance

Week 5, Hope wore this tight red jacket

And eventually she took it off and wore this

Week 6 was Broadway night, and Hope portrayed Mimi from Rent. Mimi was a stripper.

With Week 7 came this blue dress

And these moves.

But Week 8 they toned it down, and Hope wore this flowery dress

That same night, she broke it down in this little number

Week 9 started with Hope in chains laying on the set

Then she was set free from her chains to begin the dance.

Her last dance on the show, Hope wore this red lingerie and started off her dance laying across the judges' table

And then her journey came to an end.

Hope was on the cover of the Body Issue too.

