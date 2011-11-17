Hope Solo's Most Risque Moments From 'Dancing With The Stars'

U.S. soccer star Hope Solo shed her sweatpants and cleats to go on Dancing With The Stars this season, and she had a pretty good run.



But last night, Hope’s journey came to an end when she was voted off just before the show’s final week.

Hope flaunted her stuff throughout the season, in some extremely over-sexualized dances and costumes.

We know ballroom dance often includes skimpy outfits. But we think the choreography for Hope could have been toned down since she is a role model for young girls across the world.

