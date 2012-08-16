Hope Solo Trashes Her Old Coach, Claims He Once Shoved Her

Photo: AP

The always outspoken Hope Solo absolutely rips former US national team head coach Greg Ryan in her new book, “Solo: A Memoir of Hope.”Solo famously slammed Ryan in an interview after he benched her in the 2007 World Cup semifinals. And in her book, she goes even deeper.



Here’s how she introduces Ryan:

“If I had made a list of all the people I thought might coach the national team, Greg Ryan would probably have been dead last. … He mostly faded into the background, rarely talking and never taking charge at practice. If he had any leadership skills or technical savvy, I never saw it.”

She goes on to claim he was insensitive to her when her father died — yelling at her in practice and refusing to let her play in an exhibition game against Brazil.

In addition, she says Ryan fired a goalkeeping coach and told the coach Hope wanted him fired, when that actually wasn’t the case.

But the most scandalous of Hope’s claims about Ryan is that he allegedly shoved in her in hotel room after telling her she was being benched for the Brazil game in 2007:

“We were both silent. I had nothing left to say so I stood up to leave. Greg leaned over and pushed me back down on the couch. Hard. ‘You fucking leave when I saw you can leave,’ he said.”

Ryan denied the allegation this morning, calling it “completely false.”

