14 Things We Learned About Hope Solo From Reading Her New Book

Photo: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Hope Solo wrote a book called “Solo: A Memoir Of Hope.”It’s primarily focused around periods of her life — her incredibly sad childhood, and the 2007 World Cup where she was infamously benched.



But there are also a ton of juicy details about her private life (she once kissed a girl in France!), soccer life (she never wanted to be a goalie), and entertainment life (she clashed with she Dancing With The Stars partner).

We compiled the 14 most interesting nuggets to save you some time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.