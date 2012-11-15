Hope Solo And Fiance Jerramy Stevens Were Allegedly Fighting Over Whether To Live In Florida Or Washington

Tuesday, we heard a rumour that Hope Solo was set to marry ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens. We didn’t believe it, it was the first we had even heard that the two were dating.



Later in the afternoon however, a disturbing story began to unwind and we found out that Stevens and Solo had been dating for two months, applied for a marriage licence last week, and were set to wed yesterday. This information was in police reports because Stevens was arrested for allegedly assaulting Solo.

The argument was allegedly over whether the couple would live in Washington or Florida after they got married. From the AP:

The two, who have been in a relationship for two months, were set to get married Tuesday and argued over whether to live in Washington or Florida after their marriage, according to court documents.

Police in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland responded to a disturbance at a home around 3:45 a.m. Monday involving a physical altercation between eight people during a party, said Lt. Murray.

He said officers contacted several people in the home who appeared intoxicated and didn’t cooperate with police, but determined based on information and observations that there was probable cause to arrest Stevens for investigation of fourth-degree assault. Murray didn’t identify the alleged victim, but court records show it was Solo, who received a cut to her elbow.

Because there was no evidence connecting Stevens to assault, he was released yesterday, but the case is being further investigated. Solo was also in court yesterday but did not respond to any questions from reporters.

We’ll keep you updated on this if we hear anything else.

