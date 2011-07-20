A Die-Hard Fan Created A Website For Hope Solo And Abby Wambach's Pro Team MagicJack

Photo: WPSMagicJack.com

MagicJack, the Women’s Professional Soccer team that Wambach, Solo, Boxx, Rampone, Sauerbrunn, and Loyden play for did not have their own website until today.A fan was so fed up the team was website-less, she decided to create one herself.



“Emeybee” (what the fan calls herself on Twitter and her personal blog) said she would either hand the website over to the team, or continuing to maintain it herself.

Most teams in the league only have a page on the league’s website. MagicJack too, had a page on the league’s website, but it hadn’t been updated in almost a year. The team moved to Florida from Washington, D.C., and their webpage wasn’t even updated to show that.

So Emeybee decided to make a more up to date website on her own.

It will be interesting to see what the league decides to do with the website. Will they see it as an glorified fan site and want nothing to do with it, or will they buy it off of her?

