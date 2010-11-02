We've Finally Found The Privacy Line People Won't Cross

Finally, we’ve found the privacy line that people still aren’t willing to cross: public voicemail.



In June, we wrote about a startup called Audioo which lets you automatically publish your voicemail to the web.

Audioo was actually the side project of AudioMicro — a less attention-grabbing, but actually profitable startup selling stock sound effects.

Today, AudioMicro is putting Audioo up for sale on Flippa, admitting that the service hasn’t taken off, and that the team needs to focus on its real job.

Among the reasons CEO Ryan Born cites for Audioo’s failure to gain traction, he includes the fact that “we’ve seen a general reluctance by individuals to make private messages public.”

Hallelujah! There is still a general reluctance by individuals to make something public.

But! That reluctance might not last forever, so you might want to shell out and buy the company on eBay, now.

