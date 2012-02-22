Home Depot Earnings Solid... But Helped By Mild Winter

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Home improvement retailer Home Depot reported Q4 net income of $0.50 per diluted share, on revenue of $16.01 billion. Sales were up 5.9 per cent from a year ago.Full year 2011 revenue totaled $70.4 billion, a 3.5 per cent increase on the previous year. CEO Frank Blake said 2011 results exceeded the company’s expectations.



The company expects to open 11 new stores in 2012. It also expects $3.5 billion in share repurchases.

Home Depot earnings are important because they show homeowners’ willingness to spend on fixing up their homes. Here are some details from the report:

Number of customer transactions were pup 3.6 per cent from a year ago to 303 million.

It’s average ticket was up 2.4 per cent. Higher average ticket numbers show whether homeowners are responding to reports about the job market and housing recovery.

A WSJ report suggests that the November through January period is seasonally the weakest for home improvement and is usually marked by sales of snow equipment, like shovels. A milder winter is expected to see this change in fourth quarter results.

Janney Capital Markets analyst David Strasser told Reuters the warm temperatures helped same-store sales by about 2 to 2.5 percentage points.

