Hop, The App That Transforms Emails Into Chat Messages, Just Got Better

Hop is an iPhone and iPad messaging app that transforms your untidy emails into easy-to-follow chat threads. It works on the principle that while your friends may not all be on iMessage, WhatsApp, KakaoTalk, or Snapchat, everyone has an email.Hop utilizes this common link to allow anyone to try Hop, but their decisions don’t affect who Hop users can talk to.

Its newest update that introduces “Hop Groups,” Hop is attempting to give new life to the dreaded group message.

Hop covers all the bases, eliminating the need for an administrator to add or remove group members. So as new members join or leave a group message, the entirety of the conversation is preserved, regardless of who is currently participating in the group.

For people who prefer the polish and feel of the iPhone’s iMessage app, Hop offers a tidier and more intuitive way to quickly respond to email. Hop breaks down some of the familiar rigidity of email: Its chat-like interface encourages shorter replies and its full integration of media means you can send picture messages, email attachments, or whatever style of communication you feel fits. And it’s also smart enough to load your most recent messages first in an effort to cut down on lag time.

Hop never truly sheds its email roots, so you can still easily toggle back to a traditional email view with a simple tap. And since email doesn’t play favourites, if a Hop user reaches out to someone, they always have the option to respond via email.

For those looking to give Hop a try, they can elect to use a free browser-based Hop client to get a taste of the app. You can check out Hop and the new Groups update over at the App Store here.

