Hootsuite hires a new CFO to drive growth

Hootsuite has hired Sujeet Kini as its next CFO.

Kini will be responsible for the finance, facilities, and legal departments at Hootsuite.

The company’s new finance leader previously served as chief accounting officer of Open Text, Canada’s largest publicly traded software company.

Paul McFeeters, former CFO of Open Text, has also joined Hootsuite as a member of its board of directors.

“2016 is shaping up to be another high-growth year for us. We’re excited to welcome Sujeet to our leadership team and Paul to our board of directors,” Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite, said in a statement. “Their strong financial leadership is ideal for the next chapter in Hootsuite’s growth.”

Kini offers a strong background in corporate finance and accounting at both private and public companies. Prior to his role at Open Text, he served in leadership roles at GP Group Telecome and PwC.

McFeeters served as chief financial officer and chief administrative officer of Open Text. His executive roles have spanned more than 30 years, including time at Platform Computing Inc. and Kintana Inc.

“I’m looking forward to being part of an exciting journey and contributing to a success story. Hootsuite is a true visionary in social, and with more than 10 million users, and is well positioned for success,” says Kini.

Kini’s CFO role at Hootsuite is effective immediately.

