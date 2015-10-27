Hootsuite hires a CFO and other finance moves

Hootsuite made a big move last week, hiring Sujeet Kini as its next CFO. The company’s new finance chief moves over from Open Text, Canada’s largest publicly traded software company.

In his previous role, Kini served as the company’s chief accounting officer.

In other Hootsuite news, former Open Text CFO Paul Mcfeeters agreed to join the social media management platform’s board of directors.

Hootsuite allows users to connect to popular social networks through a single dashboard.

Other finance moves

Novelis named Steve Pohl interim CFO. The assignment follows the company’s decision to name Steve Fisher as CEO in August. Pohl has worked at the aluminium manufacturer and recycler since 2009 and was named vice president of financial planning and analysis in 2012.

PG&E announced that CFO Kent Harvey will retire in 2016. Harvey has worked with the company since 1982 and was named head of finance in 2009.

Springleaf Holdings named Scott Parker as its new vice president. He will take over that role and the top finance spot on November 15 when the company files its Form 10-Q. He is replacing Minchung Kgil, who will remain CFO of Springleaf’s subsidiaries.

David Morton Jr. was promoted to the CFO role at Seagate Technology. He is taking over the role from Patrick O’Malley. Morton has worked with Seagate since 1995 and previously served as treasurer and principal accounting officer.

Last week, we reported that Brad Dickerson will be leaving Under Armour to take over as the CFO at food and recipe delivery startup Blue Apron. The company has now announced that Dickerson will leave his post at the athletic apparel company in February 2016.

Intelsat SA, a satellite company based in Luxembourg, has announced the resignation of CFO Michael McDonnell. He will leave the company in December and take over as CFO at Quintiles, a biopharmaceutical company based in North Carolina.

