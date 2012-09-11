Hooters Is Trying Hard To Get Wives And Girlfriends To Eat There

Photo: Rodolfo Arpia/Shutterstock

Hooters isn’t satisfied with the male-only demographic. Now, it’s trying to get wives and girlfriends on board with the brand.”There’s an opportunity to broaden the net without putting wool sweaters on the Hooters girls,” Hooters CEO Terry Marks tells Duane D. Stanford and Leslie Patton at Bloomberg.



“Everything we do should appeal more to women, but nothing we will do will turn men off.”

How is the most famous “breastaurant” chain of all going to do that?

Revamping the menu — Hooters now has fresh wings and patties, instead of the frozen variety it previously used, and the menu now has six salads — that’s double what it used to have — and has been made healthier.

Creating a night scene — Some Hooters locations are now staying open until 2 A.M., and it’s moving bars up to the middle of the restaurant so that it’s easier for customers to interact with each other. It’s also adding new cocktails and wines.

Redesigning the restaurants — Hooters is going for a “beach shack” vibe, adding larger windows and patios that try to show that the restaurant has “nothing to hide.”

