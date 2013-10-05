HAPPY BIRTHDAY HOOTERS: 30 Vintage Photos Of America's Favourite 'Breastaurant'

Ashley Lutz
George Bush hooters girlsCourtesy Hooters

Hooters is
celebrating its 30th birthdaytoday.

The original “breastaurant” chain has become an American classic since it opened in 1983.

The company shared some historical photos of its scantily clad waitresses with celebrities, including Warren Buffett, Shaquille O’Neil, and George H.W. Bush.

While the hairstyles have definitely changed, the Hooters girls’ uniforms have remained the same.

Hooters girls pose with Frankie Avalon.

Here are some waitresses with President George H.W. Bush.

This is the original Hooters restaurant in Florida.

Hooters got festive for the Orange Bowl Parade.

Here's a Hooters girl checking out at the cash register.

Jay Leno poses with some waitresses.

Muhammad Ali stopped to eat at a Hooters.

Lynne Austin was featured in a campaign as the 'original' Hooters girl. She was also a Playboy centerfold.

Here, Lynne is shown getting patriotic.

Here's the Hooters girl at a Philadelphia baseball game.

Here are the founders of Hooters dressed up alongside waitresses.

Kiss artist Gene Simmons poses with some Hooters girls.

Dan Marino with a Hooters girl.

Big hair was part of the unofficial uniform at Hooters in decades past.

Chris Collingsworth with the Hooters girls.

Hooters girls on the beach.

Hooters girls protest in Washington.

Here's tennis star Andre Agassi with Hooters girls.

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett pose with Hooters girls.

Here's a clipping from a newspaper feature.

These waitresses are dressed in green uniforms for St. Patrick's Day.

Lynne Austin's ad campaign.

Another newspaper clipping from the '80s.

These are the founders of Hooters.

This Hooters girl is suited up for a race.

David Copperfield poses with Hooters girls.

Founder Ed Droste's Hooters boat is sinking, but he doesn't seem too concerned.

Hooters girls pose with country singer Toby Keith.

Comedian Chris Rock visited a Hooters location in Florida.

Basketball star Shaq poses with the team.

