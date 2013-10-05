HAPPY BIRTHDAY HOOTERS: 30 Vintage Photos Of America's Favourite 'Breastaurant'

Hooters is

celebrating its 30th birthdaytoday.

The original “breastaurant” chain has become an American classic since it opened in 1983.

The company shared some historical photos of its scantily clad waitresses with celebrities, including Warren Buffett, Shaquille O’Neil, and George H.W. Bush.

While the hairstyles have definitely changed, the Hooters girls’ uniforms have remained the same.

