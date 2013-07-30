Hooters Wants America To Eat A Million Wings For National Chicken Wing Day

Today is National Chicken Wing Day, which means that restaurants across the country will offer specials on wings.
One of those restaurants is Hooters, which is offering a $12.99 all-you-can-eat wing deal and challenging Americans to consume a million wings.
It seems doable, if ambitious: The chain told The Tampa Bay Times in 2011 that it sells more than 2 million wings on Super Bowl Sunday, about four times what Hooter’s sells on a typical day.
The wing mecca also hosted wing-eating contest where professional eater Joey Chestnut devoured 179 Hooters wings in 10 minutes.
The chain offered some tips that that everyone should remember while devouring all-you-can-eat wings:
- Choose your clothes wisely. “Your bib is your first line of wing sauce defence. Your tee shirt, the second.”
- It’s not a bad idea to exercise before, during, and after. “Exercising during the competition can make room for more wings. Exercising after, do we need to explain why?”
- Remember to breathe through your nose. “Mouth breathers are slow eaters.”
- Choose your beverage carefully. “Milk can help ease the delicious burn of the wing spice.”
- Focus on the wings. “Remember: this is National Chicken Wing Day, not National Sides Day.”
- Perfect your wing-eating technique with practice.
- Don’t give up! “Wing eating is 90% mental. Overcome your brain and nothing will stand in your way — except for that huge pile of wings.”
- And finally: “Most importantly, if you start feeling full and think you need a break, order more wings.”
Check out the pictures from the Hooters World Wing-Eating Championship competition below.
16 competitive eaters were pitted against each other for the Hooter’s title of 2013 Hooters Worldwide Wing-Eating Champion.
They had 10 minutes to eat as many of Hooters “world famous chicken wings” as they possibly could.
A man named Chestnut from San Jose, California won by devouring 179 chicken wings in total. That averages to almost 18 chicken wings per minute.
