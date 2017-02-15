Here's a first look at Hooters' new fast casual restaurant where waiters and waitresses are fully clothed

Hooter’s is dressing up for it’s new restaurant concept.

You won’t find waitresses in micro-shorts and cleavage-baring tops at Hooter’s new fast-casual chain, Hoots, which opened doors Monday in Chicago. In fact, you might be served by a man. (Hooters has famously never hired male waiters.)

The counter service restaurant looks a lot more like a Chipotle or a Panera than a Hooters restaurant. Customers order at a counter and food can be eaten in or taken out.

The chain serves a simplified menu, which includes Hooter’s famous wings.

Hoots is located in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Here’s what it looks like inside:

The servers’ uniforms are pretty standard.

The new menu features many Hooters classics…

… including its signature wings, with 8 different sauces to choose from.

There’s also a full-service bar.















