Here's a first look at Hooters' new fast casual restaurant where waiters and waitresses are fully clothed

Mary Hanbury

Hooter’s is dressing up for it’s new restaurant concept. 

You won’t find waitresses in micro-shorts and cleavage-baring tops at Hooter’s new fast-casual chain, Hoots, which opened doors Monday in Chicago. In fact, you might be served by a man. (Hooters has famously never hired male waiters.)

The counter service restaurant looks a lot more like a Chipotle or a Panera than a Hooters restaurant. Customers order at a counter and food can be eaten in or taken out. 

The chain serves a simplified menu, which includes Hooter’s famous wings.

Hoots is located in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Here’s what it looks like inside:

 The servers’ uniforms are pretty standard.

The new menu features many Hooters classics…

… including its signature wings, with 8 different sauces to choose from.

There’s also a full-service bar. 

 





