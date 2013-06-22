Hooters Is Trying To Change Its 'Breastaurant' Image Yet Again

Hooters is remodeling its restaurants around what execs believe is the main attraction: sports.



Marketing chief Dave Henninger told Erin Dostal at Nation’s Restaurant News that the brand is heavily investing in easier viewing for sports games.

“People come to us for sports,” Henninger told NRN.

The prototype for the new Hooters in Slidell, Louisiana, has “55 televisions throughout the restaurant, including a 165-inch video wall that is made up of four 70-inch televisions” and a centrally-located bar.

Hooters, which is known primarily for its scantily-clad waitresses, has been trying to appeal to women and families in recent years.

The company has faced competition from other “breastaurant” chains and also struggled in the economic downturn. Business was down 4% last year.

“Hooters should be very scared,” Drew Neisser of Renegade Marketing Group told ABC earlier this year. “The category can only grow so much.”

The company plans to remodel about 20 stores this year and will ramp up efforts even more in 2014.

