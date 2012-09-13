Hooters Girl Is The Latest In A String Of Racist Hostesses

A Korean couple sued Hooters this week after they were described as “Chinx” on a restaurant receipt.This was not an isolated incident, according to prosecuting lawyer Daniel Baek, who told the NYPost: “There are a rash of cases across the country where customers were identified on their credit card and store . . . receipts by racial slurs.”



Baek offered the following examples to BI:

Papa John’s in Harlem earlier this year, when a Korean-American customer Minhee Cho was identified as “lady chinky eyes” – Jan 2012

Landmark Steakhouse in OC, CA – “N” word to Mr. McHenry. settled Feb of this year.

Chick-fil-A in OC, CA, “Ching” and “Chong” receipts to two Asian students – Dec 2011.

South African Hooters, “Darkies” – Oct 2011.

Dominos Pizza, NC- “N” word – Aug 2010.

Pizza Hut, Missouri, “Big Black” – Feb 2010.

Parkhills Waterfront Grill, Jersey Shore, “Jew Couple” – Aug 2005.

So what’s going on here? As a former restaurant host, let me offer some insight.

A restaurant host may write down reservations and take out orders for over 100 people in a night. He describes customers quickly in terms that he will remember. These terms may be offensive: “Hot” or “old” or “fat” or worse. It is unavoidable that a host will sometimes use a term that is potentially offensive.

Chains that reproduce these descriptions on customer receipts are taking a huge risk.

Thankfully there’s an easy solution. At my restaurant, descriptions of customers were seen by no one except for the host. Restaurants that adopt a similar system won’t get sued.

