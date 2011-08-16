Hooters' CMO Explains That He Sells "All-American" Sex Appeal

Kim Bhasin
Mike McNeil has sold sex appeal for two decades as CMO of restaurant chain Hooters, and he isn’t the least bit shy about it.

AdAge recently got a hold of McNeil for a Q&A session, and they got some insights into what the folks at Hooters really think their brand represents.

He describes Hooters as “All-American,” and says that the company will never try to hide that “sex appeal is at the crux of [its] marketing strategy.”

McNeil went on to tell AdAge, “[W]hat makes Hooters unique is the element of sex appeal that the girls bring. With a name like Hooters you have to embrace the brand. Yes, we have acknowledged that ‘hooters’ is a folksy, slang expression for a portion of the female anatomy, but we like to think that we’ve made the name stand for a lot more than that, including food and fun. You have to embrace who you are.”

Hooters is a naturally polarising brand — it sells sex (with a little bit of food). And for the most part it looks like its marketing people know and embrace it, even though it euphemistically describes itself as a “neighbourhood restaurant.”

