Hooters Changed Its Logo For The First Time In 30 Years

“Breastaurant” lovers might want to sit down.



Hooters has changed its logo for the first time in 30 years.

“We wanted to give ‘Hootie’ a facelift along with the stores,” chief marketing officer Dave Henninger told USA Today.

But don’t worry, “the double entendre” — look at the owl’s eyes if you need further clarification — “remains in place,” Henninger assured regulars. “We wanted to keep the tongue-in-cheek wink going.”

Here’s the old Hootie:

And here’s Hootie-light:

Same general idea, sleeker bird.

While the original logo was traced from a picture in a dictionary three decades ago (which explains the scruff), the new logo was created by Sky Design.

This is part of a grander campaign to update its look and appeal to a wider, millennial audience. Hooters has seen a decline in the last decade. Four hundred restaurants bringing in $960 million revenue in 2008 decreased to 365 restaurants generating $858 million in 2012, Time reports. Hooters has also seen competition in other “breastaruants,” like the aptly named Twin Peaks.

In addition to changing Hootie’s look, restaurant interiors will get remodeled, uniform cuts (although not colours) might change, and the food will become more gourmet.

Hooters has publicized its intention to attract more female customer, but since the new logo has the exact same message, Hootie 2.0 might not be what brings women in the door.

