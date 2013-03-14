Hooters Campaign To Persuade Women To Like It More Is Working (Kinda)

New data from YouGov BrandIndex shows Hooters’ appeal among women is on the rise.



The news comes after Hooters’ launched a campaign to be less offensive to women, and to make the wives and girlfriends of Hooter’s core demographic more comfortable eating there.

Sentiment among women for the brand is now at -21 on a scale of -100 to +100, so it’s still in negative territory.

But it used to be as low as -30, YouGov reports.

Progress!

Photo: YouGov BrandIndex

