Hooters Bomb Threat Shuts Down Hollywood Boulevard — Here's Today's Buzz

- Hollywood Boulevard was shut down late Thursday after a man claimed to have an explosive in his lunch box inside the Hooters restaurant located across from the Chinese Theatre. The suspect was taken into custody and later told officers: “I was just joking.”
- Tom Cruise’s sci-fi epic “Oblivion” is poised to win the weekend box office race with a $30 million-plus debut, marking one of the actor’s better openings in recent times.
- Singer John Legend’s relatively new Get Lifted Film Company has gotten a development deal from HBO for “Down Lo,” set in Miami’s South Beach. “The edgy ensemble drama explores the intersection of three worlds — the party town’s popular music scene and sports and fashion circles. It deals with fame and secrets, with the stories told from multiple points of view.”
- Selena Gomez flew to Norway on Thursday, apparently to spend time with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The Biebs is currently in Oslo as his tour swings through Scandinavia, and Gomez landed in the city without any previously publicized professional commitments there. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this week, Gomezgave the impression that her relationship with Bieber was indeed over.
- Nicki Minaj reignited her feud with Mariah Carey on “American Idol,” telling her fellow judge to “simmer down, sir” when the pair disagreed on contestant Kree Harrison’s performance.
- The Kardashian celebrate Kourtney’s 34th birthday by going bowling and posting tons of Instagram pics.
- 44-year-old 88-pound Kristin Chenoweth posted a bikini photo with the caption: “How can one weigh 88 lbs and still have a muffin top? #itscalledcokacola”
- And why does Lindsay Lohan have serious bruises all over her legs?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.