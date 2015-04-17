Hooters reveals what its restaurant will look like in the future

REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen Waitresses serve food at the opening celebration of the first Israeli branch of Hooters Restaurants in Netanya, near Tel Aviv November 27, 2007. Picture taken November 27, 2007.

Hooters has revealed a new, modern design.

The restaurant chain is opening its largest location ever at the Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort in May. The restaurant will feature seating for 500 guests, a poolside bar, and 50 televisions.

The sleek design of the Las Vegas Hooters represents the aesthetic the company is moving toward as it works to make the brand more modern.

Hooters shared this rendering exclusively with Business Insider:

Hooters is currently planning an international expansion, particularly in Asia.

The so-called “breastaurant” is planning to open more than 30 restaurants in Southeast Asia over the next six years, executives announced in a release.

Hooters already has a presence in Thailand, and is looking to expand into Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

The company also expanded its wing menu in recent years to include more sauce flavours and stopped using frozen wings.

