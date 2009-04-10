Hooray! We Don't Have To Shop At Wal-Mart Anymore

Big party on Wall Street today, but oh, look who didn’t get an invite.



That’s right. Wal-Mart (WMT), the ultimate bear market retailer is down 4%, after March sales didn’t come in as expected.

The company still says that quarterly earnings will come in at the high end of expectations, but alas, nobody cares. With stocks soaring, who wants to go to Wal-Mart anymore?

It’s Starbucks, Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy for us!

