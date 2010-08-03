HOORAY! Free iPhone 4 Bumpers Arriving A Month Early

Photo: Business Insider

Last week, we and many others complained that Apple’s free iPhone 4 bumper — the company’s compensation for “Antennagate” — wouldn’t arrive until September.That must have been a case of Apple underpromising and overdelivering, as it’s Aug. 2, and our bumper has arrived. In a package marked “Time Sensitive Material,” no less.



We haven’t been experiencing any of the “death grip” antenna issues, so we probably won’t use it for very long.

But, first impression: Wow, they were charging $30 for this cheap piece of plastic? Incredible.

Have you gotten yours yet?

