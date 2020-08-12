What the founder of a women's basketball community wore every day for a week, from thrift-store finds to athleisure looks

Alex Taylor Alex Taylor started Hoop York City in 2018.

Alex Taylor, the founder of Hoop York City, walked Insider through a week in her wardrobe.

She started the New York City basketball community in 2018 as a way to bring more women to the forefront of the sport.

Two years later, Taylor has a network of over 400 women and a line of Hoop York City merchandise.

Taylor has been wearing outfits that are both comfortable and chic while working from her home studio.

Alex Taylor moved to New York City over 10 years ago to go to school for fashion design in the hopes of pursuing a career as a stylist. But in 2018, she ended up starting her own business – a women’s basketball community called Hoop York City.

The organisation was created to bring women together for basketball games that are played throughout the city. Two years after starting Hoop York City, Taylor – who has been playing basketball since she was 8 – has built up a network of over 400 women.

Comfortable outfits are a must-have for the founder, who spends her days running around setting up games for Hoop York City and creating merchandise at home, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be fashionable.

“Even if I’m in shorts and a T-shirt, it’s going to be colourful,” she told Insider. “It’s going to have an interesting texture, it’s going to be tie-dye, or something like that. I’m always try to keep the colours pretty bright, but at the end of the day, comfort is the most important thing to me.”

As part of Insider’s fashion series, A Week In My Wardrobe, we asked Taylor to give us a look at her outfits for seven days. Here’s what she wore during a week in July.

Editor’s note: Prices and links to clothing have been provided where available at the time of writing.

On Monday, Taylor wore a pair of vintage coveralls that she found years ago at a thrift shop in New Hampshire.

Alex Taylor Taylor has had this green jumpsuit for years.

Taylor is a big fan of secondhand clothes. She usually shops on Grailed, Depop, and eBay, as well as at consignment shops and thrift stores around the city.

“I don’t really do fast-fashion because it’s not something that’s sustainable to my lifestyle,” Taylor told Insider.

“I hate it when I wear something twice and it’s ruined. I’m usually shopping for secondhand designer clothing and vintage clothing because I know it has stood the test of time,” she said, adding that getting quality clothes at a cheaper price is one of her favourite things.

This particular vintage jumpsuit is one that Taylor has had for years, and what she calls a “wardrobe staple” because it’s stylish and simple.

“Monday mornings are typically anxiety-inducing, so it’s important for me to be able to dress quickly and be comfortable while I’m checking emails or taking calls,” she said.

Taylor said she woke up on Tuesday wanting to feel feminine, so she chose to wear a dress with white sneakers.

Alex Taylor Taylor has had this Fendi dress for years.

For a day of working from home, Taylor chose to wear a Fendi dress with a pair of $US140 Adidas Supercourt RX shoes that were on sale for $US84 at the time of writing.

“This dress is another piece in my closet I love wearing because it’s so soft and chic,” she said. “I can sit on the couch or walk my dogs in this and it feels breathable and almost pajama-like.”

She paired the dress with gold jewellery from Iris and crystal safety-pin earrings by The M. There’s also one accessory Taylor said she hardly ever takes off: an engraved basketball pendant that her boyfriend gave her a few years ago.

On Wednesday, Taylor chose to wear a colourful top for a day of video calls.

Alex Taylor Taylor said she’s started to embrace wearing more colours as she gets older.

She wore a bright-blue Adidas jersey, pinstripe Phillip Lim linen pants, $US45 Birkenstock Arizona Eva sandals, and silver jewellery from Martine Ali.

Wearing colourful clothes is something that Taylor said she’s been embracing now more than ever.

“I really want to just keep my mood up,” she said, adding that she is drawn to the brightest colours these days because they make others smile.

“You wear an all-black outfit and no one is going to smile at you,” she said. “As much as I love black, I’m trying to go in a different direction as I get older.”

Taylor said that during the week, she likes to wear clothes that are more breathable and functional because she’s usually working in front of a hot press creating Hoop York City merchandise.

On Thursday, Taylor chose a strapless top and shorts in an attempt to keep cool in New York City.

Alex Taylor Taylor chose to wear a tube top in an effort to stay cool while outside.

Taylor said picking outfits depends entirely on her mood.

“I’m always picking based on what makes me feel comfortable, what makes me feel sexy, and what makes me feel happy,” she said. “More often than not, I’ll have my legs out, too.”

That was definitely the case on Thursday when Taylor stepped out in a more summery look. She wore a dark-green tube top with mesh shorts by Bravest Studios that were sold out at the time of writing.

She paired her look with a custom Martine Ali silver chain necklace, $US90 Adidas Sleek Super Shoes, and Illesteva sunglasses.

On Friday, Taylor added her signature pop of colour to a comfortable outfit.

Alex Taylor Taylor said she’s a big collector of Eric Emanuel shorts.

Taylor had to run errands on Friday, so she kept it comfortable in a $US49 Johnsville x Artists Untold Faces and Places T-shirt, a $US120 polka dot Vans x Sandy Liang Ascher jacket, $US108 Eric Emanuel x New Era nylon shorts and Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok sneakers that were sold out at the time of writing.

Taylor said the Eric Emanuel shorts are part of her go-to outfit right now. He’s a friend of hers and “makes the best basketball shorts,” which is why she’s started collecting them.

“I’m able to express myself just by opening my drawer and picking what pattern or colour I’m feeling that day,” she said of the Eric Emanuel shorts.

Taylor incorporated fun prints into her casual outfit on Saturday.

Alex Taylor Taylor never shies away from wearing fun prints.

Taylor wore a green bralette with a $US99 OAS Company Daisy shirt and a purple pair of patterned Eric Emanuel x BAPE shorts, which were sold out at the time of writing.

Taylor said she’s more active on the weekends, so she likes to stick to wearing oversized tees and bike shorts.

On Sunday, Taylor dressed for a long bike ride across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Alex Taylor Taylor usually reserves the weekends for long bike rides through the city.

Taylor wanted to wear something sporty since she knew she would be riding her bike for a while. She opted for her favourite Adidas bodysuit, Alexander Wang x Adidas nylon shorts, and purple Adidas Ozweego sneakers, which were all sold out at the time of writing.

