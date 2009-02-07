Hook, Credit Line And Sinker

Kristin Davis worked a hedge fund. But when the market turned rocky, she was laid off. What was an ambitious girl to do except turn to prostitution, of course. And, naturally, she solicited her clients from the people she knew best: financial executives and investment bankers. She even called her company “Carlyle Trust” after the private equity firm.



Tonight ABC’s 20/20 is airing on interview with Davis. Among the revelations:

Her clients included executives from Lehman Brothers, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.

A partner at Cravath Swain & Moore once spent $20,000 with her agency.

Clients used corporate credit cards to pay their bills.

Most stunningly of all: one client is the chief executive of one of the nation’s largest private equity firms. She’s going to name him tonight! (via DealBook)

So anyone want to take a guess at the PE boss who is getting named tonight? Has anyone suddenly gone on an extended personal vacation?

More details at ABC.com>>

