Jesse Canella Of HonorVet.org Outlines The Tough Challenges Vets Face As They Return From War

Jesse Canella co-founded HonorVet.org in order to provide a decent, “holistic” structure for veterans as they make the transition from military to civilian life.



Canella’s concerns are first for the welfare of vets suffering from Post Traumatic Stress who simultaneously feel isolated and alone. Often, the transition shocks service members who have grown used to the structured, unit experience.

The suicide rate for vets is up to 18 a day, 1/5 of the national total. To top it off, the unemployment rate has hovered around a staggering 20 per cent for much of the last decade.

Here, Canella tells us what vets need to do, and what organisations and companies can do, to stem the tide of bad news for America’s growing veteran community.

