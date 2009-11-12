Thanks, Veterans!

We’re still caught in the middle of two wars that our soldiers are fighting for us. And we’re still indebted to the millions of folks who have fought, and, in many cases, died on our behalf.



If you’re looking ways to help those in need this Veteran’s Day, you might check out a respectable charity like the Fisher House Foundation.

Below, video of a fourth-grade girl thinking she is about to give a school report on where her Dad is stationed in Iraq and is surprised when he shows up for her report. Incredibly heartwarming to say the least.



