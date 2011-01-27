A Trader Was Just Shot Dead By A Man Whose Commodities He Traded

This is terrifying: A trader in South Korea has just been killed by a man whose commodities he traded.



40-five year old Hongjuo Seo, who traded mineral ore, was killed instantly by a ore miner who entered his home and shot him in the head last night.

We’re looking into a specific motive now, but the murder happened in Rosario, a mining town in the Phillipines, where there could be a great deal of socioeconomic unrest.

From GMA News:

Rosario, more than 100 kilometers away from Butuan City, is rich in mineral ores and has become host to many small-scale operations that mine and process gold, some of them owned by politicians.

Police identified the lone suspect as Ceasar Labe alias “Boy,” also a resident of Purok 7, Sitiob Uguban, Brgy Marfil, Rosario, Agusan del Sur.Police said Labe, a farmer turned small-scale miner, remains at large as of press time.

Initial police investigation results revealed that the victim was about to sleep at around 9 p.m. when the suspect broke into his home, barged into the bedroom, and shot the victim in the head with an unspecified firearm.

