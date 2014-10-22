Hong Kong's Leader Warns Vigilantes May 'Take The Law Into Their Own Hands' Against Protestors

Hong Kong chief executive CY Leung told international reporters that patience is wearing thin with the pro-democracy protestors who have occupied large parts of central Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg.

“If the police doesn’t act soon to restore law and order and traffic to normal conditions, the general view in Hong Kong is that people in the neighborhoods or people in the transport sector might take the law into their own hands,” Leung reportedly said.

The ominous comments came after fruitless talks between the student protestors and the government of Hong Kong.

Leung had said there was “room for discussion” about the city’s governing process raising hopes for the televised talks, but no progress was made.

A Reuters report says that student leader Yvonne Leung told crowds that “the government did not give us a concrete reply and direction in the dialogue today. We are absolutely very disappointed about this.”



