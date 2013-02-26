Shocking Aerial Views Of Hong Kong's Tiny 'Cage' Apartments

Photo: Benny Lam for the Society for Community organisation

Over the past few decades, Hong Kong has become one of the world’s most important cities and a global financial hub.However, increased prosperity hasn’t trickled down to everyone. According to the Gini co-efficiency, which measures inequality, Hong Kong is the least equal city in the developed world.



Local advocacy group Society for Community organisation says that hundreds of thousands of people are still living in caged homes and wood-partitioned cubicles. What’s worse, the number of people living this way appears to be increasing, as economic migrants arrive in the city from mainland China.

To highlight the struggle, SoCO took shots of the homes to show just how tight these living quarters are.

The apartments were so small that they had to be photographed from the ceiling to capture them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.