Tour Hong Kong's Awesome Airport, Home To A 9-Hole Golf Course And An IMAX Theatre

Hong Kong International isn’t just one of the busiest airports on the planet for people and cargo; it’s a giant entertainment complex as well.

Home to the largest IMAX screen in Hong Kong and a nine-hole golf course, this airport has earned its spot on 55 “best” lists for cleanliness, shopping, dining, and atmosphere.

So we weren’t shocked when Vice President Biden recently visited the airport and said it makes New York’s LaGuardia feel like a “third world country.”

And it’s getting even better: The airport is undergoing a $US136.2 billion dollar expansion scheduled for completion in 2030.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.