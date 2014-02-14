Tour Hong Kong's Awesome Airport, Home To A 9-Hole Golf Course And An IMAX Theatre

Hong Kong International isn’t just one of the busiest airports on the planet for people and cargo; it’s a giant entertainment complex as well.
Home to the largest IMAX screen in Hong Kong and a nine-hole golf course, this airport has earned its spot on 55 “best” lists for cleanliness, shopping, dining, and atmosphere.
So we weren’t shocked when Vice President Biden recently visited the airport and said it makes New York’s LaGuardia feel like a “third world country.”
And it’s getting even better: The airport is undergoing a $US136.2 billion dollar expansion scheduled for completion in 2030.
The airport opened in 1998 on the island of Chek Lap Kok and replaced one of the world's most notorious airport runways, Kai Tak International -- which was nestled among skyscrapers and mountains.
It connects more than 100 airlines to about 180 locations worldwide, including 44 destinations on the Chinese mainland.
If golf isn't your game, check out the largest IMAX screen in Hong Kong ... also at the airport. The theatre seats 350 and plays regular and 3D-films.
Older children are encouraged to check out the Dream Come True Education Park, where they can experience a realistic mini-version of a nursery, hospital, spaceship, fire station, and airport.
The area is designed to allow children to play in a future career atmosphere -- like a television studio, complete with green screens.
There are nearly 50 places to eat in Terminal 1 and another 30 in Terminal 2. Asian cuisine is the most popular choice, but you can find McDonald's and Burger King in each terminal.
