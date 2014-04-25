HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Hong Kong's Stunning 'Champagne House' For $US38 Million

If you’ve dreamed of living like a Chinese Emperor, Hong Kong’s “Champagne House” might just be for you.

The 10,955-square-foot estate exudes a certain sophistication that is ideal for parties and entertaining, with an open layout, oversized kitchen, and four different terraces.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom colonial-style residence costs an exorbitant $38.7 million (via Homes of the Rich).

The price tag not only includes the modern amenities and luxuries of the home, but its expansive private park containing traditional Chinese architecture.

The mansion comes with two guarded entrance gates and driveways that lead toward the residence.

