HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Hong Kong's Stunning 'Champagne House' For $US38 Million

If you’ve dreamed of living like a Chinese Emperor, Hong Kong’s “Champagne House” might just be for you.
The 10,955-square-foot estate exudes a certain sophistication that is ideal for parties and entertaining, with an open layout, oversized kitchen, and four different terraces.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom colonial-style residence costs an exorbitant $38.7 million (via Homes of the Rich).
The price tag not only includes the modern amenities and luxuries of the home, but its expansive private park containing traditional Chinese architecture.
The mansion comes with two guarded entrance gates and driveways that lead toward the residence.
This is Hong Kong's 'Champagne House.' Situated only 45 minutes from the center of the city, the property includes the main residence, a guest house with three en suite bedrooms, and domestic servants' quarters.
Inside, there's a 'Grand Atrium Reception Hall' with a crystal chandelier, floor-to-ceiling windows, and marble flooring.
Meanwhile, its 'banquet' kitchen is not for amateurs. It is professionally equipped and can handle up to 300 guests.
Just steps from the kitchen is an inner courtyard with plenty of porticoes -- ideal for entertaining those 300 guests.
Oh yeah, the property also contains a private park and lake designed like an Imperial Chinese garden.
Inside the park, there's a main two-story pavilion in the style of the Qing Dynasty with other smaller pavilions scattered throughout.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.