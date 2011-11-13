Hong Kong And China Look Worryingly Like These Mega-Bear Markets

I occasionally come back to this chart, which compares some of the biggest stock market bubbles.
Here’s the latest look, which compares the Hang Seng Chinese Enterprises Index and Shanghai Composite Index (2007 peaks) with a few other classic stock market bubbles: Dow Jones Industrial Average at 1929 peak, Nikkei 225 at 1989 peak, and the Nasdaq at 2000 peak:
