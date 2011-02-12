Is This Incredible Bridge Going To Make Steve Wynn A Fortune?

Vegas — make that, Macau — mogul Steve Wynn is counting on one thing to make his profits explode.



China is building the world’s longest sea bridge to connect Macau with Hong Kong and Shenzhen, expected to be completed in 2015.

Wynn said in an earnings call:

Oh, my goodness. It’s a cataclysmic event. It’s 20 minutes from downtown Hong Kong. It makes Macau and Zhuhai suburbs and Shenzhen one giant metroplex with about 40 million people. The impact of that bridge which has been green-lighted by the Central Government is incredible. I’m not sure that any of us understand how big that impact is.

The 24-mile bridge features two artificial islands with an underwater tunnel between them to allow ships through. Here are designs from Arup:

Photo: Courtesy of Arup

Photo: Courtesy of Arup

