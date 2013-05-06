Incredible Photos Show Hong Kong's Skyline Like You've Never Seen It Before

Hong Kong is said to have the best skyline in the world.



French photographer Romain Jacquet-Lagrèze shows us the city’s skyline from an entirely new perspective in Vertical Horizon (published by Asia One, 160 pages), a collection of images of Hong Kong shot looking up to the sky and down to the ground.

The results show a juxtaposition of old and new, peace and chaos.

Jacquet-Lagrèze shared some of his photos with you. You can find out more about the book here.

