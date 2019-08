Nowadays, food is all about presentation: the more Instagrammable the better — especially in New York City. Eggloo, which only opened last week and doesn’t even have a website, has attracted massive crowds thanks to just that.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and video by Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.