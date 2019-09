Following unexpectedly large protests over the weekend, the Hong Kong market got smoked in Monday trading.

Here’s an intraday look at the Hang Seng, Hong Kong’s main benchmark stock index.

In the end, stocks fell 1.9%, after having been down by over 2% at one point.

