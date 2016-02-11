Hong Kong stocks are getting hosed

It’s not been a good start to Lunar New Year for stocks in Hong Kong.

Upon the resumption of trade following a five-day break the Hang Seng index has fallen by over 4%, taking it to levels last seen in June 2012.

As the chart below reveals, it’s not been pleasant time for investors over the past nine months with the index sliding by more than 35%.

Clearly, being closely aligned to the performance and perception of China’s economy has both its benefits and drawbacks.

The Hang Seng currently trades at 18,519.49, down 3.99%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.