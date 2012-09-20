The World's #1 Housing Market Is Ridiculous Again

Photo: www.imdb.com

Hong Kong real estate has come roaring back after a rollercoaster 15 years.Sales are setting for records again, despite cooling efforts from the government, and people are worrying about a bubble. Home prices have doubled in the past four years.



Hong Kong is already the most overpriced market in the world, according to buy-to-rent ratios, and home to the most expensive street in the world.

The last time the city was this hot—1997—its housing market harder faster than any in history.

Oh yeah, and China may be on the brink of an epic breakdown.

So is it a bubble? Bulls say there’s no room to expand in Hong Kong—short of man-made islands—and the city is the primo financial centre of Asia. Still the latest record breaking prices are ridiculous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.