Hong Kong Property Sale Collapses After Trying To Break Worldwide Price Records

One of Hong Kong’s major property developers just failed to sell a high-profile project, one which attempted to break the worldwide record for pricing.



Bloomberg:

Most buyers pulled out of the 39 Conduit Road project in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels district, Henderson said in a filing to the stock exchange yesterday, responding to government demands for more information on the sales of 24 units. Henderson said it has sold four of the units and will record a charge of HK$734 million in its half-year results.

The failure of the sales, including a unit that would have set a world record price of HK$88,000 ($11,300) per square foot, marks a setback for Hong Kong’s second-richest man as regulators try to cool the city’s surging property market. Lee had said in March buyers could have more time to complete the deals.

