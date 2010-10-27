Hong Kong Property Prices Have Soared Above Their 1997 Peak, But This Time It's Different

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Luxury property prices in Hong Kong are now 13.8% higher than the record level they achieved during the third quarter of 1997, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Prices in the mass market space have yet to break their past peak, despite an enormous rebound since the recent financial crisis.

Chart

What’s peculiar however is the stark difference between the interest environment today and that which existed back in 1997. As shown below, the 1997 price peak was achieved even with mortgage rates over 10%, whereas today rates are below 2.5%.

Chart

Back then Hong Kong’s consumer price inflation was also in the 5-6% range, while right now its just above 2%.

Chart

It goes to show how the bull market right now is an entirely different animal from the one which existed before.

(H/T Bloomberg)

