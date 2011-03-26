The widely watched Centa-City Leading index reached another new high.



From the end of last year to now, overall home prices have risen 11% in less than 3 months, within the range of bull case scenario I set out in my forecast for 2011 (i.e. rising 10-15%), and from the bottom in late 2008, home prices in Hong Kong have risen by 73%.

Note that the latest data point has not reflected the impact of mortgage interest rates increase and the Japan’s earthquake, and those will be reflected in next week’s figures.

Source: Centaline

At the present moment, I think home prices will be hovering around the current level in the coming weeks or months, and will have chance to touch 100, and I am not revising my view upward after it has already reached my bull case scenario. In fact, because the risk and reward balance has become unfavourable, I have called the beginning of the end of the current bull market, and I have highlighted some of the reasons why I now hold a negative view.

This article originally appeared here: Hong Kong Property: Bull Case Scenario Reached

Also sprach Analyst – World & China Economy, Global Finance, Real Estate

Related Posts

Hong Kong Property: Prices set to reach 1997 level

Yes, Hong Kong Property is a bubble, so?

Hong Kong Property: My Prediction for 2011

Hong Kong Property: More measures to curb property prices

Hong Kong Real Estate: What drives Hong Kong property prices

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.