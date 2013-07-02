Tens Of Thousands Hit Hong Kong Streets For Pro-Democracy March On Anniversary Of China Handover [PHOTOS]

Holding signs telling China to “Get out!”, calling for political reform, and demanding that Beijing-backed Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying resign, between 66,000 (Police estimate) and 430,000 (Civil Human Rights Front estimate) Hong Kongers took to the streets for a democracy march on the anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to China from England in 1997.



There has been growing resentment among Hong Kongers at the slow creep of political and government influence from Beijing since the handover. Promises by Hong Kong officials of universal suffrage have been pushed back to 2017, the pre-appointment property scandal of Leung Chun-ying caused division, and pressure from the mainland to influence Hong Kong affairs and education have rankled the population.

The recent attention given to Hong Kong due to NSA leaker Edward Snowden’s short stay has undoubtedly put more of an international spotlight on Hong Kong’s relationship with the Mainland Beijing government.

Hong Kongers wave British flags in Central District, Hong Kong.

The march started in Victorial Park in Causeway Bay

It wound through Wanchai streets until reaching Central District.

Protestors and police in Hong Kong typically get along when large peaceful protests occur. There are the expected scuffles but rarely any major violence.

Guy Fawkes masks made the obligatory appearance.

Protestors burned an image of Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying along the way.

They also sang songs.

