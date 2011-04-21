PHOTOS: Hong Kong 1972 vs. Hong Kong 2011

Hong Kong will soon celebrate fourteen years of sovereignty from British rule, but the city has been growing for far longer.Land reclamation of the waterfront to extend the city’s business district started as far back as 1904.

When the I.M. Pei-designed Bank of China tower opened on Hong Kong Island in 1990, it was the tallest building outside of the US.

Three even taller skyscrapers have joined the skyline since, including the International Commerce centre, the world’s fourth tallest building, which was completed last year.

We tracked down some mid-century photos to show how much things have changed.

1972: Hong Kong harbor from the Island Shangri-La

2005: Hong Kong harbor from the Island Shangri-La

1954: Queen's Road and Duddell Street

2008: Queen's Road and Duddell Street

1972: Charter Garden in Central Hong Kong

2007: Charter Garden in Central Hong Kong

1967: Central Hong Kong from Victoria Peak

2008: Central Hong Kong from Victoria Peak

1981: View of Happy Valley Racecourse

2008: View of Happy Valley Racecourse

1984: Aberdeen Harbour

2006: Aberdeen Harbour

2010: De Voeux Road Central and Peddar Street

1972: De Voeux Road Central and Peddar Street

1967: Hong Kong Habor shot from the air

2006: Hong Kong Hargor shot from the air

