PHOTOS: Hong Kong 1972 vs. Hong Kong 2011

Photo: Based on photos by heikof and mtfrazier on flickr

Hong Kong will soon celebrate fourteen years of sovereignty from British rule, but the city has been growing for far longer.Land reclamation of the waterfront to extend the city’s business district started as far back as 1904.

When the I.M. Pei-designed Bank of China tower opened on Hong Kong Island in 1990, it was the tallest building outside of the US.

Three even taller skyscrapers have joined the skyline since, including the International Commerce centre, the world’s fourth tallest building, which was completed last year.

We tracked down some mid-century photos to show how much things have changed.

