A Hong Kong Photographer Figured Out How To Deal With The Island's Notorious Smog In Tourist Pictures

Hong Kong has a serious smog problem.
So serious, in fact, that it’s even affecting tourism.
Reddit user linuxjava captured an image of a faux skyline erected in front of the real Hong Kong skyline that tourists were using as a photo prop.
Instead of the smog-choked city in the background, it just looks like the couple lucked out and visited on a perfect, sunny day.
They can probably Photoshop out the canvas wrinkles.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.