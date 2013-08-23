A Hong Kong Photographer Figured Out How To Deal With The Island's Notorious Smog In Tourist Pictures

Hong Kong has a serious smog problem.

So serious, in fact, that it’s even affecting tourism.

Reddit user linuxjava captured an image of a faux skyline erected in front of the real Hong Kong skyline that tourists were using as a photo prop.

Instead of the smog-choked city in the background, it just looks like the couple lucked out and visited on a perfect, sunny day.

They can probably Photoshop out the canvas wrinkles.

