The 15 Most Expensive Places To Rent A Luxury Apartment

Meredith Galante
The cost of renting a luxury apartment in Hong Kong increased 15 per cent this year compared to last—giving Hong Kong the not-so-coveted title of being the most expensive in the world to rent high-end residential property.Renting an unfurnished three-bedroom apartment in Hong Kong costs an average of $11,813 per month, according to the data from ECA International, a global consulting firm.

Tokyo placed a distant second, with apartments costing an average of $9,445 per month.

The high price of real estate in Hong Kong is due an increase in demand and the high population-per-square-foot ratio, according to the Wall Street Journal. To put those astronomical prices into context, $11,813 a month is more than five times the average Hong Konger’s salary.

But apartments in the high-end neighborhoods of Hong Kong and elsewhere are increasingly sought out by expatriates moving in for jobs.

In Sydney, the average monthly for a 3-bedroom apartment is $4,859.

In Seoul, the average rent for a 3-bedroom is $4,933 a month.

In Mumbai, the average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $5,034 per month.

In Rio de Janeiro, the average monthly rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $5,214.

In Zurich, the average rent for a 3-bedroom is $5,341 a month.

In Lagos, the average monthly rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $5,421.

In Singapore, the average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $5,565 per month.

In Bogota, the average monthly rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $5,628.

In Geneva, the average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $5,778 per month

In Caracas, the average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $6,819 a month.

In London, the average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $7,748 per month.

In New York City, the average monthly rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $8,281.

In Moscow, the average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $8,441 per month.

In Tokyo, the average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $9,445 a month.

In Hong Kong, the average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment is $11,813 per month.

