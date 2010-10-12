Hong Kong Just Sold Its Most Expensive Home, AND Shanghai Sold Most Property In A Year

Two small signs that the Chinese real estate bubble is continuing, despite token efforts to slow the boom:



1) The amount of residential property sold last week in Shanghai was up 42% month-over-month, setting a 49-week high, according to Capital Vue.

2) The most expensive home ever in Hong Kong’s Kowloon district just sold for US$210 million, according to South China Morning Post.

This is probably a sign that last week’s slew of new property regulations isn’t working.

