Check Out The Opulent Hong Kong Hotel Where Edward Snowden Hid Out

Edward Snowden, the 29-year-old NSA whistleblower responsible for one of the biggest U.S. intelligence leaks in history, reportedly checked out of his Hong Kong hotel room today.



Seems like Snowden had expensive taste in international hotels: He was reportedly staying at The Mira Hotel, which can cost more than $500 a night during the summer season.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Snowden checked out of the hotel on Monday, a wise move if it was true that he was maxing out his credit card just to stay there.

The 492-room Mira is one of Hong Kong’s most upscale hotels, with an award-winning spa, 56 suites, six restaurants, and luxurious room features.

