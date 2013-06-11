Check Out The Opulent Hong Kong Hotel Where Edward Snowden Hid Out

Mira Hotel Hong Kong

Edward Snowden, the 29-year-old NSA whistleblower responsible for one of the biggest U.S. intelligence leaks in history, reportedly checked out of his Hong Kong hotel room today.

Seems like Snowden had expensive taste in international hotels: He was reportedly staying at The Mira Hotel, which can cost more than $500 a night during the summer season.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Snowden checked out of the hotel on Monday, a wise move if it was true that he was maxing out his credit card just to stay there.

The 492-room Mira is one of Hong Kong’s most upscale hotels, with an award-winning spa, 56 suites, six restaurants, and luxurious room features. 

Here is a standard suite at The Mira Hong Kong.

They come in several sizes, and are stylishly decorated.

Each suite has its own outdoor private terrace.

The marble bathrooms have plush white towels, a steam shower, and all the little amenities one might need.

All guests receive a Nokia phone that works as a take-with-you room phone, so you never miss a message or can summon laundry service on the go.

The Mira has six dining options including the European gastro-restaurant Whisk.

Where you can order truffle potato with Wagyu beef sirloin.

Or the Chinese restaurant Cuisine Cuisine.

Where you can order roasted Peking duck that looks this succulent.

Or the Japanese restaurant Yamm, with a gorgeous seafood buffet.

For those looking to relax, they can have a drink at the lounge and cocktail bar Room One.

Or go for a dip in the MiraSpa indoor infinity pool.

